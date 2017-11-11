Former Time magazine editor and current editorial director of The New York Times books department Radhika Jones is expected to become the next editor of Vanity Fair. She will take the place of Graydon Carter, who announced in September that he will step down as editor in December.

Vanity Fair publisher Conde Nast is expected to make the announcement as soon as Monday, according to the Times. The search for the new editor was conducted by the top brass at Conde Nast including the media company’s chief executive Robert Sauerberg as well as Vogue editor-in-chief and Conde Nast artistic director Anna Wintour. The New Yorker editor David Remnick also had a hand in choosing Jones.

As mentioned, Jones has extensive experience in celebrity, journalism, art, and publishing, all of which makes her a prime candidate for Carter’s successor. Prior to her position at the New York Times, she was deputy managing editor at Time magazine and oversaw the popular Time 100 issue. She also worked at the Paris Review, Grand Street, Artforum, and The Moscow Times.

Once Jones officially signs on, she will take over the prestigious position that Carter has held since 1992.