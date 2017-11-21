Alan Powell has booked a series regular role on Season 3 of Quantico, which premieres midseason on ABC.

Powell will play Mike McQuigg, whom we meet undercover in a white supremacist militia, which is involved in a bioweapon attack.

“We’re incredibly fortunate to have four leading men on Quantico: Jake McLaughlin, Blair Underwood, Russell Tovey, and now Alan Powell,” said EP/showrunner Michael Seitzman. “Alan not only brings a muscularity to the role of Mike McQuigg, but he brings a sly, laid back, sense of mischief and southern charm to him. His chemistry with the rest of the cast was instantaneous on screen and off.”

Powell, a successful musician from Nashville, has had lead roles in features Heavenquest, Caged, Out of Ashes, Worth Fighting For and The Song. His TV credits include a recurring role on E!’s The Arrangement and a guest spot in Nashville. He’s repped by Charles Silver at SMS Talent and Scott Hart at Scott Hart Entertainment

Created by Josh Safran, Quantico stars Priyanka Chopra as Alex Parrish, Blair Underwood as Owen Hall, Marlee Matlin as Jocelyn Turner, Jake McLaughlin as Ryan Booth, Johanna Braddy as Shelby Wyatt, Russell Tovey as Harry Doyle and Alan Powell as Mike McQuigg.

Michael Seitzman, Russell Lee Fine, Adam Armus, Robert Sertner, Mark Gordon and Nicholas Pepper executive produce. Quantico is produced by ABC Studios.