The Producers Guild of America said that Charles Roven will be honored with the 2018 David O. Selznick Achievement Award. The Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe-winning producer will receive the award at the 29th annual PGA Awards on January 20 at the Beverly Hilton.

Roven will be recognized for a body of work that includes Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy and David O. Russell’s American Hustle. Most recently he produced Patty Jenkins’ groundbreaking female-led superhero pic Wonder Woman, which has earned more than $820 million worldwide and broken numerous records including highest-grossing live-action movie directed by a woman. He continues his streak of comic book fare with the upcoming Justice League starring Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Amber Heard, Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller.

“Chuck Roven is a producer’s producer,” PGA Awards chairs Donald De Line and Amy Pascal said. “Whether he’s working with fiercely independent voices or within the heart of the studio system, Chuck brings a seriousness of craft and an incredible instinct for story to every set he runs. We’re proud to call him our colleague and thrilled to be able to celebrate him and his work at the awards.”

The 2017 recipient of the Selznick award was Irwin Winkler. Previous recipients include David Heyman, Stanley Kramer, Billy Wilder, Clint Eastwood, Jerry Bruckheimer, Brian Grazer, Laura Ziskin, Kathleen Kennedy & Frank Marshall, Scott Rudin and Steven Spielberg.