Principato-Young Entertainment has brought burgeoning talent manager Dustin Doty to its comedy department, where he will focus on supporting and growing the firm’s stable of stand-up clients. Before this job, Doty spent more than two years at Luber Roklin Entertainment, where he kept a roster of up-and-coming stand-up comedians and writers on series like TV Land’s The Soul Man.

Doty got his start in the industry working in the mailroom at Verve Talent & Literary Agency before moving on to 3 Arts Entertainment, where he worked as an assistant.

“We are thrilled to have Dustin join our team,” the Principato-Young partners said in a statement. “We believe in his passion, integrity and eye for talent. He is someone we are excited to mentor and welcome him to the PYE family and culture. “