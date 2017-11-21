Producer Paula Wagner said today that Pretty Woman: The Musical will begin performances July 20, 2018 at the Nederlander Theatre, with an official opening night of August 16, 2018, following a tryout run this spring in Chicago. The show joins Frozen, Mean Girls, King Kong and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child among upcoming shows with powerful brand identification from films.

As announced earlier, Pretty Woman has original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance, book by the 1990 film’s late writer/director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and will be directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.

The musical will star Samantha Barks (Les Misérables) in the Julia Roberts role of Vivian opposite Tony and Grammy winner Steve Kazee (Once) as Edward, originally played by Richard Gere, with Orfeh (Legally Blond) as Kit, Eric Anderson (Waitress) as Mr. Thompson, Jason Danieley (The Full Monty) as Philip Stuckey, and Kingsley Leggs (Sister Act) as James Morse.

Pretty Woman: The Musical will have its world premiere at Broadway In Chicago’s Oriental Theatre beginning March 13, 2018, for a strictly limited 5-week run. The show will have scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner & Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke, and casting by Telsey + Company. 101 Productions, Ltd is the Executive Producer and General Manager.

The musical is produced by Paula Wagner, Nice Productions, LPO, New Regency Productions, Roy Furman, James L. Nederlander, Caiola Productions, Hunter Arnold, Stage Entertainment and The John Gore Organization.