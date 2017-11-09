Portia de Rossi is the latest actress to come forward with her story about the plague of sexual misconduct infecting Hollywood. She recalls an incident with Steven Seagal where he unzipped his pants during an audition with him.

De Rossi wrote on Twitter that during her final audition for a Seagal movie in his office, he told her that it was important to have “chemistry off-screen.” As he sat her down, he unzipped his leather pants.

“I ran out and called my agent,” de Rossi recalls. “Unfazed, she replied, ‘well, I didn’t know if he was your type.'”

Her story comes shortly after Julianna Margulies came forward with her own encounter with Seagal earlier in her career when he invited her to his hotel room to go over a scene in a role she was up for. She arrived to find that he was armed with a gun.

De Rossi’s story is the latest in a flood of allegations coming out since the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke. Sexual harassment accusations against prominent Hollywood figures Hollywood have been coming out of the woodwork: Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner, Jeremy Piven, Dustin Hoffman, James Toback and most recently de Rossi’s Arrested Development co-star Jefferey Tambor.