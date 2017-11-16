EXCLUSIVE: Production has begun in Los Angeles on romantic comedy Plus One from first-time feature directors Andrew Rhymer and Jeff Chan. Jack Quaid (Logan Lucky, The Hunger Games) and Maya Erskine (Casual, Man Seeking Woman) are starring in the pic from Ben Stiller’s Red Hour Films and Studio71, the LA-headquartered global content studio of the ProSiebenSat.1 Group.

Rhymer and Chan have a long list of shared credits on shorts that include Post Party, Remember This Voice, Pregame and Suckerpunch. They also co-wrote Plus One about a couple of twentysomethings who help each other get through a parade of insufferable weddings.

Set during the inevitable year in which seemingly every person they know is getting married, Plus One follows Alice (Erskine) and Ben (Quaid), longtime friends who agree to be each other’s date as they power through the nuptials.

Also in the cast are Ed Begley Jr, Perrey Reeves, Finn Wittrock, Rosalind Chao, Jon Bass and SNL‘s Beck Bennett. Indie rock-band Real Estate is contributing original songs to the soundtrack.

Rhymer and Chan, who’ve previously worked with Erskine in some of their shorts, say, “Relatability and realism are super important to us, and it’s why we are so drawn to Jack Quaid and Maya Erskine for Ben and Alice. Aside from being hysterical, they have such an effortless, natural quality to them that makes these characters feel like real people.”

The film is exec produced by Red Hour’s Stiller, Nicholas Weinstock and Jackie Cohn; in addition to Studio71’s Dan Weinstein, Michael Schreiber and Amee Dolleman. Producers are Debbie Liebling, Ross Putman, Jeremy Reitz and Greg Beauchamp. Lunacy Productions’ Stu Pollard and Harris McCabe also executive produce, as well as James Short and John Short of Inwood Road Films and Milan Chakraborty.

Quaid is repped by UTA and Anonymous Content; Erskine is with Gersh; and Rhymer and Chan are represented by Verve and Anonymous Content.

Studio71 is currently in post on Saving Zoe based on Alyson Noël’s bestselling YA novel and starring Vanessa Marano. Red Hour is currently in production on the Showtime event series Escape At Dannemora, and recently wrapped two films for Netflix, Eggplant Emoji and Alex Strangelove.