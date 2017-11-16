Platform Public Relations (Los Angeles) and Serge Public Relations (New York) are joining forces. The two companies have formed a bicoastal partnership in which Platform will handle all Los Angeles business for Serge, while the latter will handle all New York business for Platform.

The two companies will also share bicoastal clients, the first being Ellie Desautels of NBC’s new series Rise.

“It is a beneficial and symbiotic relationship between the two firms and the founders of both companies, Siri Garber and Serge PR principals Scott Boute and Darren Olcsvary, are very excited about what the year ahead will bring,” the companies said in a statement.

Platform Public Relations has a roster including Lakeith Stanfield (Atlanta), Danielle Macdonald (Patti Cake$), Shameik Moore (The Get Down), Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale), Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things) Talitha Bateman (Annabelle Creation) and Valeria Cotto (The Florida Project).

Serge Public Relations’ roster includes Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale), Cory Michael Smith (Gotham) and Tony winner James Monroe Igelhart.

Additionally, Platform Public Relations also has an office in Sydney, Australia and their roster includes Logie winner Danielle Cormack (Wentworth Prison), Nicole da Silva (Wentworth Prison) Geraldine Hakewill (Uninhabited) and Miranda Tapsell (The Sapphires).