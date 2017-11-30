EXCLUSIVE: Lit management/producer Sentient has acquired Tony Mosher’s survival thriller spec script Sirius in competitive bidding, and Taken helmer Pierre Morel has been set to direct it.

The film tells the story of two members of a Danish special forces dog sled team — one a sage veteran and the other a bold new recruit — who become ensnared in an international incident while on a mission to one of the coldest and deadliest places on Earth. They face off not only against highly trained adversaries but also cruel forces of nature.

Morel this week began principal photography in Los Angeles on the action thriller Peppermint for Lakeshore and STX, with Jennifer Garner starring. The plan is to get Sirius into production next year.

Sirius will be produced by Sentient’s Renée Tab and Christopher Tuffin, who are exec producers on Peppermint. Sentient is growing from a lit management company into the production and acquisition space, with an overhead and development deal from Middle East-based media/distribution company Italia. Sirius marks Sentient’s first acquisition under its new deal.

Sentient and Morel recently produced the French heist thriller Overdrive, which was released domestically by Paramount with Scott Eastwood and Ana de Armas starring. Sentient also sold the series Feud to Ryan Murphy, which Sentient founder Tab produced.

Morel made his directing debut with B13, and aside from Taken has directed The Gunman and From Paris With Love.

Mosher scripted Mechanic: Resurrection as well as The Civilian, which is set at Thunder Road.

Verve and UTA are co-repping the project. The deal was negotiated by attorney Kevin Mills on behalf of Sentient. Mosher is repped by Verve, Circle of Confusion and attorney Howard Abramson. Morel is withy UTA, Sentient and attorney Gretchen Rush.