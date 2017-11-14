It’s emerged that Film 45, the production company run by Friday Night Lights’ Peter Berg, has teamed up with Spanish producer Mediapro and IMG to produce Amazon’s forthcoming documentary series about English Premier League leaders Manchester City FC.

The project, which is reported to have a budget of around £10M ($13M), was unveiled by the streaming service las week. However, the company did not reveal the production team behind the fly-on-the-wall series. Deadline has now confirmed the trio of production companies behind the project. The producers will work in association with Amazon Studios

The series will follow four-time top flight championship winning soccer team, Manchester City, through the current 2017/18 season and will air in 2018.

It will follow the team’s legendary coach, Pep Guardiola, who is thought to have an existing relationship with Barcelona-based producer Mediapro, and the weekly stories that unfold within the lives of the players.

It is the latest Amazon sports documentary for Berg’s Film 45 follow tennis doc Novak with Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic. The company is also behind non-scripted hits including Netflix’s The Keepers and QB1: Behind The Lights, which airs on Verizon’s go90 via Complex Networks’ Rated Red

“This new Amazon Prime Original series will give Prime members extraordinary insight into Manchester City, the top English Premier League Football team and one of the most exciting and respected teams globally,” said Heather Schuster, Head of Unscripted, Amazon Originals. “The story behind the coaches and players is fascinating and we are very excited to work with the Manchester City team to deliver an exclusive all access experience to our Prime members.”