Peter Baldwin, whose directing credits encompassed many of the best and most popular sitcoms in TV history, from The Dick Van Dyke Show and The Andy Griffith Show to The Mary Tyler Moore Show and WKRP in Cincinnati, died Nov. 19 at his home in Pebble Beach, California. He was 86.

His death was announced on the Facebook pages of his daughter Eleonora Baldwin and his son Drew Baldwin, CEO of Tubefilter and creator of the Streamy Awards.

Though he began his career as an actor at Paramount Studios, appearing in such films as Stalag 17 and TV shows including Perry Mason and The Untouchables, Baldwin made his name as a director, launching his Hollywood TV career with The Dick Van Dyke Show. His extensive roster of credits continued with Please Don’t Eat the Daisies, Gomer Pyle: USMC, The Andy Griffith Show, The Doris Day Show, The Partridge Family, The Brady Bunch, Sanford & Son, The Bob Newhart Show, Chico & The Man, Happy Days, Benson, Too Close for Comfort, The Wonder Years, Dream On, Blossom, NewsRadio, Cybill, and Even Stevens.

He won an Emmy in 1989 for his work on The Wonder Years.

Born in Winnetka, Ill., Baldwin had retired to Pebble Beach. Among other activities, he was on the board of directors of the Pacific Repertory Theatre in Carmel-by-the-Sea. In addition to Drew and Eleonora, he is survived by wife Terry and daughter Amy, and various grandchildren and great-grandchildren.