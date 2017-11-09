EXCLUSIVE: Paul Walter Hauser has booked a role in Spike Lee’s Black Klansman, adapted by Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Lee and Kevin Willmont from the autobiography of Colorado Springs detective Ron Stallworth. Hauser joins Adam Driver, John David Washington, and Topher Grace in the film, which Lee is producing with Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, QC Entertainment, and Blumhouse. Focus Features is distributing.

Stallworth (Washington), an African American man, dared to challenge the Ku Klux Klan and thwart its attempts to take over the city. He was at the center of an undercover investigation that reached the heights of the organization where he miraculously gained status in their ranks.

Hauser will play Ivanhoe, a member of the KKK in which Adam Driver’s character is investigating.

Up next, Hauser will appear in the soon-to-be-released indie comedy-drama I, Tonya opposite Margot Robbie, Sebastian Stan and Allison Janey, as well as Fox Searchlight’s Super Trooper 2. He’s repped by Don Buchwald & Associates and Schreck, Rose, Dapello, Adams, Berlin & Dunham.