A first-look teaser trailer just dropped for the James Faulkner-Jim Caviezel faith-based film Paul, Apostle of Christ, which comes from Sony’s Affirm Films label. It follows the epic story of the man who went from persecutor of the church to a follower of Christ. The film, from writer-director Andrew Hyatt, will be released March 28, the Wednesday before Easter.

The story follows Paul (Faulkner), who suffers alone in a Roman prison, awaiting his execution under Emperor Nero. Mauritius (Olivier Martinez), the ambitious prison prefect, can hardly see what threat this broken man poses. Once he was Saul of Tarsus, the high-ranking and brutal killer of Christians. Now his faith rattles Rome. At great risk, Luke the Physician (Caviezel) visits the aged Paul to comfort and tend to him—and to question, to transcribe and to smuggle out Paul’s letters to the growing community of believers. Amid Nero’s inhuman persecution, these men and women will spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ and change the world.

Paul, Apostle of Christ, which was filmed in Malta, also stars Joanne Whalley and John Lynch. It was produced by David Zelon and T.J. Berden. Executive producers are Rick Jackson, Harrison Powell and Eric Groth.

The film was done with Sony in association with Giving Films and Mandalay Pictures and is an ODB production. Check out the teaser above.