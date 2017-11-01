Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins who presented the now disgraced producer Brett Ratner with the Tree of Life Award of his philanthropic work for Israel over the weekend has now spoken up on Twitter after the Los Angeles Times disclosed that six women, including actresses Natasha Henstridge and Olivia Munn, said they were sexually harassed by the director. Ratner’s lawyer Marty Singer has denied the allegations made from all six women.

Jenkins’ stepped in to give the award to Ratner after Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot exited the presenter’s role saying that she had a scheduling conflict. Jenkins said while presenting the award to Ratner that she only met him briefly but he wrote a check to cover the costs of her thesis film saying that he was paying it forward after Steven Spielberg did the same thing for him.

Today, she just tweeted out this comment:

Ratner’s attorney Marty Singer has said his client has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct. The Jewish National Fund who honored Ratner has remained surprisingly mum today.