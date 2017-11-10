In multiple tweets today, Parks and Recreation creator Mike Schur has apologized for appearances by comedian Louis C.K. on the show.

Schur’s comments are the latest setback for Louis C.K., who has now lost several projects after allegations of sexual harassment recently surfaced in press accounts, most prominently in a New York Times expose.

“I don’t remember when I heard the rumors about him,” Schur tweeted minutes after the Times story appeared. “But I’m sure it was before the last time he was on Parks and Rec. And that sucks. And I’m sorry.”

Louis C.K. was alleged by the Times to have masturbated in front of at least three women who did not consent. He also allegedly asked to masturbate in front of another and performed the action during a phone call with another accuser.

C.K. appeared in six episodes of Parks and Recreation, with his final show airing in 2012.

Here are Schur’s tweets:

I don't remember when I heard the rumors about him. But I'm sure it was before the last time he was on Parks and Rec. And that sucks. And I'm sorry. — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) November 9, 2017