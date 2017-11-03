Paramount Pictures and Hasbro, Inc. will team to produce and distribute content based on Hasbro brands, as well as original stories. The pact was announced today.

The two companies will collaborate on live action and animated films, with Hasbro’s Allspark Pictures and Allspark Animation playing an active role alongside Paramount Pictures in development and production.

The new deal expands upon the existing relationship between the two companies that’s resulted in five Transformers movies, two G.I. Joe films, and the first Transformers spinoff, Bumblebee, set for a December 2018 release.

“Paramount has been a valuable partner of Hasbro’s for more than a decade, and we’re looking forward to taking our relationship to the next level,” said Brian Goldner, Chairman and CEO, Hasbro. “Storytelling, in its many forms, is revolutionizing our business and differentiating Hasbro in all sectors where we operate. We look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Paramount to create powerful new stories for kids, fans and families globally.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Paramount and Hasbro will partner on financing projects at varying levels of investment, and Paramount will distribute the projects produced during the pact’s five year term worldwide. Paramount and Hasbro will also collaborate on television programming.

“Hasbro has an enormous array of exceptional brands, so this expansion of our relationship is incredibly exciting,” said Paramount Pictures Chairman and CEO, Jim Gianopulos. “We look forward to working with Brian Goldner and Stephen Davis and the Hasbro and Allspark teams to create extraordinary film properties for all audiences.”

Hasbro recently hired Greg Mooradian as president of Allspark Pictures, with responsibility for live action film and television. Allspark Animation, the company’s label for animated film and television content, is led by Hasbro’s Meghan McCarthy. Hasbro acquired Boulder Media in 2016, a leading

animation studio based in Dublin, Ireland, to produce its television and film animation.

Hasbro Studios, its distribution arm which the company founded in 2009, distributes TV and digital content to more than 190 territories globally. The entertainment division reports to Hasbro’s Chief Content Officer, Stephen Davis.