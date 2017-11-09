EXCLUSIVE: Kristof Deak, writer and director of the 2017 Oscar-winning short film, Sing (Mindenki), has inked with Paradigm for agency representation. The pic, set in 1990s Budapest, Hungary, follows an award-winning school choir and the new girl in class who just might uncover the ugly secret behind their fame.

Deak is currently developing the feature Cosmic, based on the novel by Frank Cottrell Boyce. It’s about a 12-year-old named Liam who, after a freakish growth spurt that leads to his looking like an adult, cons his way onto a top-secret space mission manned entirely by children and masterminded by a visionary tech giant. He’ll direct the film, with Jerry and Janet Zucker of Zucker Productions producing.

In addition, Deak is repped by Gotham Group and attorney Alex Kohner at Barnes Morris.