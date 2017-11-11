Pamela Adlon, a longtime friend and collaborator with Louis C.K., today issued a statement reacting to his confirming allegations of sexual misconduct by multiple women.

“Hi. I’m here. I have to say something. It’s so important,” the star, writer, director and producer of FX’s Better Things said. “My family and I are devastated and in shock after the admission of abhorrent behavior by my friend and partner, Louis C.K. I feel deep sorrow and empathy for the women who have come forward. I am asking for privacy at this time for myself and my family. I am processing and grieving and hope to say more as soon as I am able.”

Adlon and C.K. have a long history of collaboration. In addition to co-creating FX’s Emmy-nominated Better Things together, they co-starred as spouses on HBO’s 2006-07 sitcom Lucky Louie, and she recurred as his on-again/off-again love interest Pamela on FX’s Louie. She also was a producer and wrote for several episodes of that series, picking ip Emmy two noms for Outstanding Comedy Seris, one for writing and another as Guest Actress in a Comedy.

Adlon also earned a Lead Actress Emmy nom for Better Things this year.

Her statement comes just hours after C.K. admitted that the sexual misconduct allegations made by five women in The New York Times yesterday are, in fact, true. “There is nothing about this that I forgive myself for,” C.K. wrote, in part, in his statement. “And I have to reconcile it with who I am. Which is nothing compared to the task I left them with.”

Earlier today, Netflix announced it would not to go forward with a planned stand-up comedy special with the comic, a move that follows HBO’s announcement that it had dropped the comic from its A Night of Too Many Stars special. TBS has suspended production on the C.K. animated series The Cops.