Gary Oldman will receive the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor for his performance in Darkest Hour at the 29th annual Palm Springs Film Festival. He’ll be presented with the award during the fest’s annual Film Awards Gala, hosted by Mary Hart, on January 2 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The festival runs January 4-15, 2018.

“Gary Oldman brings to screen one of the most powerful performances of this year as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour. Portraying Britain’s steadfast leader during the tumultuous era of World War II, he has already earned rave reviews from critics and is sure to garner awards attention this season,” said festival chairman Harold Matzner.

From Focus Features, Darkest Hour is inspired by the true story of Winston Churchill’s first weeks in office during the early days of World War II. Written by Anthony McCarten and directed by Joe Wright, it stars Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Lily James, Stephen Dillane, Ronald Pickup and Ben Mendelsohn.

Oldman received the International Star Award at the 2012 Palm Springs Film festival. Past actor recipients of the Desert Palm Achievement Award include Casey Affleck, Jeff Bridges, Bradley Cooper, Daniel Day-Lewis, Colin Firth, Matthew McConaughey, Sean Penn, Brad Pitt and Eddie Redmayne.