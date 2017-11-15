Page Six TV, the syndicated daily strip from Endemol Shine North America and the New York Post, will begin streaming on Hulu Thursday, November 16.

Each daily 30-minute episode will be available for streaming on Hulu the day after its broadcast debut. The show launched September 18 in more than 200 local markets across the U.S. It has been sold in more than 98% of the country for its first season by Twentieth Television and is broadcast daily on the Fox Television Stations in 16 markets, including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

Page Six TV is hosted by John Fugelsang (Sirius XM Radio/VH1) and the show’s insiders include Bevy Smith (Bravo’s Fashion Queens), Variety entertainment reporter Elizabeth Wagmeister and New York Post Page Six senior reporter Carlos Greer. Page Six Editor Emily Smith and Deputy Editor Ian Mohr also provide updates and insights.

The daily television show is modeled after Page Six, the New York Post gossip column and web site, with the show’s contributors and insiders delivering in-the-know gossip and news from entertainment, culture, the media, finance, real estate and politics.