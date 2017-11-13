Crime-themed cable network Oxygen is expanding its development slate with four new projects including Up And Vanished (working title), based on Payne Lindsey’s popular podcast from Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens’ Propagate Entertainment.

Also set are Shed Media’s License to Kill (wt) with Botched plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow examining cases of doctors who have gone over the edge; Buzzfeed: Behind the Crime (wt), an investigative series that probes unsolved mysteries kept alive by the Internet; and true-crime series Unhinged (wt), hosted by Emmy-winning journalist Troy Roberts and Emmy-nominated reporter Stephanie Bauer, which tackles the nation’s most twisted and suspenseful cases, from Peacock Productions.

Oxygen Media completed its transformation into a crime-themed cable network last summer when it was officially rebranded as a crime destination network for women for with an all-crime programming slate.

Led by original series such as Cold Justice and Criminal Confessions from executive producer Dick Wolf, and real-time investigative series The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway, Oxygen has seen record growth among total viewers in total day, up 53% year over year.

“Fans of the crime genre have really responded to the new Oxygen,” said Cori Abraham, SVP Development and International. “We’re attracting some of the biggest producers and talent in this space, and we’re looking forward to unveiling our 2018 slate.”

Here are details of Oxygen’s new projects in development: