Cable net Ovation has acquired two high-end fashion documentary series after striking a deal with distributor Cineflix Rights. The arts and culture has picked up Inside Dior and Style Factory from the London-based sales unit of the Canadian company.

Inside Dior, which is produced by Scottish production company Finestripe Productions, is a two-part behind-the-scenes look at the billion dollar luxury fashion label. The doc marks the fashion house’s 70th anniversary and looks at its clients and celebrity buyers as well as Dior’s first ever female creative director. It was originally produced for UK broadcaster Channel 4.

Meanwhile, Style Factory is a 14-part series that looks at how fashion and beauty products are made. The series was originally produced by Cineflix Productions for Canadian broadcaster Slice.

Both shows will air on the linear Ovation channel as well as its recently launched on-demand app.

The deal was struck by Ovation’s EVP of programming Scott Woodward and Cineflix Rights’ SVP of North American Sales Lucinda Gergley-Garner.

“We are pleased to present two excellent programs that take a closer look at the artistic world of fashion,” said Woodward. “We are always looking for quality content that fits our mission statement of inspiring and elevating viewers’ experience through the world of art. Inside Dior and Style Factory will be great additions to the Ovation brand.”