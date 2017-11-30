The JK Simmons-starring Counterpart was set to debut January 21 next year, but it looks like Starz will being using some Outlander bounce to get its doppelgänger-centered thriller series off the launchpad.

The premium cabler today said the pilot for the Justin Marks-created spy drama will have a preview after the December 10 Season 3 finale of Outlander, the network’s hit drama based on Diana Galbadon’s novels.

Which is another way of saying Starz is bringing the big kilts out with the hefty sets of eyeballs expected to be watching one of the outlet’s top-rated shows. How many sets of eyeballs? Well, the September 10 Season 3 premiere of the Caitriona Balfe- and Sam Heughan-led Outlander snared a series viewership high of 2.09 million.

Also today, new key art (see above on the right) and a feature video (see below) for the Berlin-set Counterpart was released to give the hype machine some grease.

Ordered straight-to-series for two 10-episode seasons from producers MRC, Gilbert Films and Anonymous Content, Counterpart’s opener is helmed by The Imitation Game director Morten Tyldum. Set amid a world or worlds of exchanges, melded identities and bureaucracy, the series also stars The Theory of Everything’s Harry Lloyd, Nicholas Pinnock, Homeland’s Nazanin Boniadi, Sara Serraiocco and Ulrich Thomsen.