This season, however, feels different. Afer the debuts of numerous hopefuls at Venice, Telluride and Toronto, the Oscar picture is murkier than ever. It appears the Best Picture race is about as wide open at this point as it has ever been, and the possibilities for a wild upset seem more likely than unlikely, especially when the wild card factor of nearly 1,500 new (in the last two years) and very internationalized Academy voters are added into the mix, thus making the traditional way of predicting the results a fool’s game. Who would have thought Moonlight could pull off that kind of upset against the juggernaut that La La Land turned out to be (still winning six Oscars , including Best Director)?

Among the films most often mentioned as frontrunners in this year’s race so far, not many of the sure bets seem to be coming from the fall fests. Warner Bros.’ July release, Dunkirk, is hanging strong as a near-certain Best Picture contender; Universal’s February release of the smash hit horror film Get Out also seems to be gaining momentum, as later releases fall by the wayside or crash at the box office; the critically acclaimed summertime romance, Call Me By Your Name, was actually first seen way back at the Sundance Film Festival, even though it doesn’t open until late November, but it also appears to be gaining momentum.

The major studios are in the game with several so-called blockbuster-type films they are very seriously pushing in many key Oscar categories, none of which came from the fall fests, in a list that includes Logan, War for the Planet of the Apes, Blade Runner 2049, Wonder Woman and so on. Universal, Warner and Disney all shied away from playing the Oscar-friendly fall festival game this year. Fox had only The Mountain Between Us at Toronto, but that is considered more of a commercial play for them. In fact, of the majors, only Paramount and Sony are using the fall fest circuit to drive some contenders. Breaking it down by distributor, here is how their awards season fortunes may be enhanced — or broken — by their participation at the fall festivals, which, in addition to the aforementioned Venice, Telluride and Toronto, also include the New York and London fests, as well as November’s AFI Fest.