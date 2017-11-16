All3Media’s Optomen Productions has signed an overall co-production deal with veteran producer Donna MacLetchie and her Jane Street Entertainment.

Under the deal, MacLetchie will create, develop and produce unscripted programming with a focus on formats to be co-produced with Optomen in the United States as well as internationally. MacLetchie and her team will be based out of Optomen’s New York office, and work closely with Maria Silver, President of Optomen, as well as Ricky Kelehar, SVP of Development. Silver and MacLetchie will serve as executive producers on all series.

MacLetchie recently served as showrunner and executive producer for the Optomen series Worst Cooks in America and Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition for Food Network. Previously she has played a key role in the creation of hit formats such as Food Network’s Next Food Network Star, Rachael v. Guy Celebrity Cook-off, Rachael v. Guy: Kid’s Cook-Off , 24 Hour Catwalk with Alexa Chung (Lifetime), Queer Eye for the Straight Guy (Bravo) among others.

As President of Jane Street Entertainment, a company she co-founded in 2011, MacLetchie has created, sold, developed and produced series, pilots and presentations for networks including Food Network, Bravo, Lifetime, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Condé Nast Digital, HGTV, History, Travel and Turner syndication.

“Donna is a tour de force — an infectious ball of energy with a stellar reputation for creating and packaging formats tailor-made to networks and their respective brands,” said Maria Silver, President of Optomen. “Our production infrastructure provides a perfect fit for her creative muscle and showrunner talent.”

Most recently Optomen premiered the Season 11 finale of the cult hit series Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition (FN) as well as the 200th episode of Mysteries at the Museum for Travel which is currently in its 16th season. Other credits include Monsters Inside Me for Animal Planet, When Sharks Attack for Nat Geo Wild and an upcoming home renovation show for HGTV, set in Hawaii.

Founded in the UK, Optomen opened offices in New York in 2002. The company is behind global brands such as Two Fat Ladies and Employable Me.

“It’s a producer’s dream to have a prolific and international powerhouse like Optomen to funnel projects through,” added MacLetchie. “This partnership provides Jane Street the rare freedom to focus purely on creative, which will allow us to extend our development bandwidth exponentially.”