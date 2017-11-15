The men of One Tree Hill wasted no time to support and stand in solidarity with their female colleagues in the wake of TV writer Audrey Wauchope’s sexual harassment allegations against OTH creator and showrunner Mark Schwahn. Actors Chad Michael Murray, Bryan Greenberg, Austin Nichols, James Lafferty, Stephen Colletti, Antwon Tanner, Lee Norris, and Robert Buckley took to social media to let their OTH co-stars that they’re in their corner.

Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz, and 15 other women who worked on OTH released a joint letter earlier this week saying they “stand together in support” with Wauchope, who was accused Schwahn of unwanted touching and harassment.

The support continued with the men as they spoke up against harassment and gave their overwhelming support to their colleagues. Murray tweeted, “The women of OTH have always been strong and incredible. Today they’ve made us all even more proud by standing as a beacon of what is right, and continuing to lead & change the atmosphere of society. This affects all avenues of life, from our day to day activities in passing to each and every single workplace. Respect and love must lead the way.”

This outpour continued with cast members from the series. Read their tweets below.

Shocked and saddened to hear what the women of OTH had to endure. I’m proud of them for speaking up. I support them fully. And I hope that their courage to tell the truth, will help put an end to the pervasive culture of harassment in the work place. There’s no place for it. — Bryan Greenberg (@bryangreenberg) November 14, 2017

I stand with all my OTH sisters. We have to change. We have to be better. All of us. This is unacceptable. — AUSTIN NICHOLS (@AustinNichols) November 14, 2017

I want to acknowledge the women of OTH who have penned their letter with deep wounds from a culture unacceptable for anyone, at any age, and in any business. I have the utmost respect of your position in righting the wrongs you have endured. I stand for you, for better… — Stephen Colletti (@StephenColletti) November 14, 2017

To my sisters/all the women of OTH that have come forward and showed their bravery. I want u to know that I love u and I support u 😁😁💯💯🙌🏾🙌🏾 — antwon tanner (@antwon_tanner) November 14, 2017