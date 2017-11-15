Shoniqua Shondai, who appeared in Joseph Kahn’s Toronto hit Bodied, is set to recur in One Day She’ll Darken, the six-part TNT miniseries that has Patty Jenkins attached to direct the first two episodes.

Written by Sam Sheridan, One Day She’ll Darken tells the incredible story of Fauna Hodel (India Eisley), who was given away at birth. As Fauna begins to investigate the secrets to her past, she follows a sinister trail that swirls ever closer to Dr. George Hodel (Mays), an infamous Hollywood gynecologist who is involved in the town’s darkest debauchery. Shondai will play Tina, Fauna’s older L.A. cousin who lives in Watts. She’s more experienced and outspoken than Fauna’s friends in Nevada.

Shondai just wrapped a role on the Melissa McCarthy-produced comedy series Nobodies and next will be seen in the independent feature Miss Arizona starring Quantico‘s Joanna Braddy. She is repped by Innovative Artists and Luber Roklin Entertainment.