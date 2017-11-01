Olivia Thirlby (The Stanford Prison Experiment), Alan Ritchson (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows), Megan Fox (Transformers franchise), and Jim Gaffigan (Chappaquiddick) are set to star in Shadow Girl, a magic realist tale written and directed by Claudia Myers. Set in a timeless metropolis, the pic follows Holly who has faded to the point of becoming invisible and must find her way back into the world.

Maria Dizzia (Orange is the New Black) and former UFC fighter Tito Ortiz (Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween) co-star in the film. CAA is handling domestic distribution rights, while Myriad Pictures will rep worldwide sales at the American Film Market.

Tara Sickmeier and Rob Baunoch III of HIPZEE are producing with Boundary Stone’s Mark Schacknies and Khris Baxter, and Wrangle Entertainment’s Robyn K. Bennett. Exec producers are Kirk D’Amico, Kevin Forester, and Audrey Delaney of Myriad as well as Sixteen19’s Pete Conlin and Jonathan Hoffman.

Thirlby is repped by CAA and 3 Arts Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller; Fox by ICM; Ritchson by UTA, Industry Entertainment, and attorney Dan Fox; Gaffigan by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, UTA, and Schreck Rose Dapello; Ortiz by AC Talent Agency; Dizzia by Gersh.