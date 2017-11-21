Filmmaker Oliver Stone has responded to the sexual harassment allegations actress Melissa Gilbert made against him. During an interview with Andy Cohen yesterday on his satellite radio show, Gilbert said Stone had put her through a “humiliating and horrid” audition process for his 1991 movie The Doors.

Stone said today it was clear what kind of film Gilbert was auditioning for and insisted there was “a safe environment for all actors who auditioned.”

“We auditioned dozens of actors for roles in The Doors and it was made clear from the outset that our film was going to be a raunchy, no-holds-barred rock ‘n’ roll movie,” Stone said in a statement sent to Deadline. “Anyone auditioning was told the scenes would be rehearsed and performed from a script, with my casting director, Risa Bramon Garcia, present throughout the process to ensure a safe environment for all actors who auditioned.”

Garcia added a statement of her own: “The auditions process for The Doors was challenging given the nature of the material and the subject of the film. However, every actor who auditioned came in voluntarily and was aware of the provocative material prior to engaging in their scenes.”

Garcia added, “No actor was forced or expected to do anything that might have been uncomfortable, and most actors embraced the challenge, recognizing Oliver Stone’s vision and the creative process. In my experience, there was no attempt to personally offend any particular actor. I always have and still do go out of my way to create a safe and creative space for actors in the audition room. It was no different on The Doors.”

Gilbert’s audition was for Meg Ryan’s character in the musical biopic starring Val Kilmer as Jim Morrison. She claims Stone wrote an audition scene especially for Gilbert that had her on her hands and knees saying, “Do me, baby.” She said Stone asked her to stage it and that she refused, and left the audition crying.

She claimed he humiliated her in the audition because she had “embarrassed him in a social situation.”