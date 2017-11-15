OBB Pictures CEO Michael D. Ratner and Crypt TV CEO Jack Davis said they partnering to develop and produce horror and thriller series for the premium television and digital space. In the new partnership, the companies will work together on several projects that combine Crypt TV’s library of horror IP, fan base and merchandising channels with OBB’s relationships and experience in developing, producing and selling premium serial content in the television and digital space.

“We’re really excited to be diving into a partnership with Jack and the rest of his team at Crypt TV,” said Ratner. “Their vast library of content and monster IP coupled with their built-in loyal audience makes them the perfect partners for us as we enter the world of scary.”

Crypt TV was co-founded by Eli Roth and is backed by Jason Blum and Blumhouse Productions.

OBB and Crypt are already developing Thing in the Apartment as a long-form series designed for premium or streaming platforms. The franchise from the Crypt TV universe centers on three college students suffering from severe sleep disorders who unite to investigate the disappearance of their friend, but come to discover that the creatures from their nightmares are being brought to life and more than just their lives are in danger.

“Crypt is creating the next generation of iconic monsters,” said Davis. “Thing in the Apartment thrilled millions of Crypt fans online and was a huge hit as part of Crypt’s screening at Tribeca Film Festival. Michael, Scott, Eric, Elias and the entire team at OBB Pictures truly understand how to create premium, long form TV and digital content and we are very excited to be working with them to grow Thing in the Apartment and more monsters.”

Ratner will serve as an executive producer, alongside OBB’s Scott Ratner, Eric D. Cohen, and OBB’s newly appointed Creative & Brand Strategy executive Elias Tanner. Tanner played a key role in putting this partnership together and will oversee the relationship on behalf of OBB Pictures, which marks the beginning of OBB’s long-planned expansion into the genre space.

Executive producing from the Crypt TV side is Davis, Darren Brandl and Kate Krantz, who will oversee the relationship on behalf of Crypt TV.