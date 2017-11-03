Subpoenas have been issued by the NYPD and the D.A.’s office to further investigate the allegations against Harvey Weinstein by Paz de la Huerta, who said that the former TWC mogul raped her not once but twice in late 2010. At a press conference today, NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said that they have “an actual case here” and acknowledged that they are gathering evidence. They also found de la Huerta’s account credible. Watch video of the press conference below.

Asked if they had enough to charge Weinstein, he said: “We became aware of the victim on October 25. We got a phone call. We responded. We spoke to her. She put forth a credible and detailed narrative to us. We then sought to garner corroboration. This happened seven years ago. And we found corroboration along the way. We immediately contacted the District Attorney in New York and we started working the case together. Both of us. We have an actual case here. So we’re happy with where the investigation is right now. Mr. Weinstein is out of state. We would need an arrest warrant to arrest him. Right now, we are gathering our evidence. We continue to do so every day. So that’s where we are in the case right now. As to others, I’m not to close the door and say others won’t come forward, but this is what we have right now. This is what we are moving forward with.”

In addition, he said, police are gathering evidence to see if there is enough to get an arrest warrant. The investigation is only nine days old. Here is the video. Boyce’s comments start at the 35:06 mark: