NPR Chief News Editor David Sweeney has left the public broadcasting company amid sexual harassment allegations.

Chris Turpin, acting senior vice president of news, announced Sweeney’s departure in an an email to staff Tuesday.

“David Sweeney is no longer on staff,” Turpin wrote. “This is a difficult time for our newsroom and I’m committed to supporting all of you as we move forward. I know you appreciate that there are some questions I cannot answer in keeping with our practice to not comment on personnel issues, but I will do my best to address those I can.”

Sweeney’s departure follows a former internal review, after three current and former NPR journalists made formal complaints against him. Sweeney had been on paid administrative leave as NPR investigated the allegations.

Two women accused Sweeney of forcibly kissing them in separate incidents in 2002 and 2007. A third woman, NPR editor Lauren Hodges, said Sweeney acted inappropriately while he was her direct supervisor, NPR reports.

Sweeney’s exit comes less than a month after Michael Oreskes, NPR’s senior vice president of news and editorial director, was forced to resign November 1 over sexual misconduct allegations.

“I hope it provides a loud, clear message to anyone struggling with harassment … and more importantly, to those who think they can get away with it,” Hodges wrote in an emailed statement to NPR following the announcement.