The United States faces an “abyss of doom” unless it ousts “the lunatic old man” from the White House and withdraws his “hostile policy,” North Korea fired back after President Donald Trump’s aggressive speech from South Korea.

“The U.S. had better make a decisive choice … if it does not want a horrible nuclear disaster and tragic doom,” Kim Jong-un’s regime said in a statement. Hours earlier, in his first speech to the South Korean National Assembly, Trump had warned him, “Do not underestimate us and do not try us.”

“The weapons you are acquiring are not making you safer – they are putting your regime in grave danger,” Trump said. “North Korea is not the paradise your grandfather envisioned. It is a hell that no person deserves.”

And, if you put money on Trump hawking his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ, during his speech to South Korea – congratulations. POTUS worked his way up to the plug, complimenting that South Koreans for the “something miraculous” that has happened in their country since the 1950s, which he said they had built from poverty to one of the “great nations of the world.”

“Your wealth is measured in more than money,” Trump said, giving him the segue he sought to get to his point that Korean golfers “are some of the best in the world.”

“In fact – and you know what I’m going to say – the Women’s U.S. Open was held this year at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and it just happened to be won by a great Korean golfer,” he simpered.

Morning Joe anchor Joe Scarborough latched on to that gag on Wednesday morning, noting, “Republicans, myself included, criticized the Clintons for turning public service into a money-making machine after Bill Clinton left the White House … Donald Trump is doing it now. … That’s the sort of garbage that makes moderate voters, Republicans, go, ‘You know what, I’m going to stand in line for a very long time. I’m going to send that guy a message.’”

“The word is gross,” added co-host Mika Brzezinski, helpfully.