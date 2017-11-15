EXCLUSIVE: Nickelodeon’s Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn and School of Rock will be coming to an end after four and three seasons, respectively. I hear Paramount Television, which produces the Emmy-nominated School of Rock, plans to shop it elsewhere.

“Nickelodeon is not moving forward with production on Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn and School of Rock,” the network said in a statement to Deadline. “We are extremely proud of each series, and thankful to the casts and crews for their work. The remaining episodes for both shows will continue to air on Nickelodeon through 2018.”

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn in September wrapped shooting its fourth season, which will premiere in early 2018 and air as scheduled. School of Rock will end with the current third season. Six of the 20 episodes have run with 12 left to air, followed by an hourlong finale.

The future of Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn was in limbo since August when the network and Mace Coronel, who played Dicky, “mutually parted ways.” There was no other comment from Nick at the time, but I’d heard there had been simmering tensions on the set and growing issues and personality conflict among the young cast.

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn has been a solid ratings performer but with the behind-the-scenes drama and the young cast growing up, I hear a decision was made to end the series after four seasons on Nickelodeon where series last three seasons on average.

Michael Feldman, who developed the comedy with Matt Fleckenstein, served as executive producer and showrunner for all four seasons. Fleckenstein stepped down as executive producer after Season 2, segueing to a consultant capacity. The show, which premiered on September 13, 2014, will have aired 84 episodes when it wraps.

Nickelodeon

Musical comedy series School Of Rock, based on the 2003 Paramount movie, mixes comedy with cast performances of popular and original songs. It premiered on March 12, 2016 and will have aired 46 episodes at the conclusion of Season 3. Tony Cavalero stars as the teacher, Jama Williamson plays the principal, and Ricardo Hurtado, Lance Lim, Aidan Miner, Jade Pettyjohn and Breanna Yde co-star as the School of Rock students.

Ratings for School Of Rock have been modest, but the reboot has been well received, earning Best Children’s Program Emmy nominations in 2016 and 2017.

Creators Jim and Steve Armogida serve as executive producers with Jay Kogen. Richard Linklater, who directed the Jack Black-starring feature from a script by Mike White, also executive produces alongside the movie’s producer Scott Rudin and Eli Bush.

On Tuesday, Nickelodeon announced it had given a 20-episode order to new live-action series Star Falls from Breakthrough Entertainment and renewed its breakout I Am Frankie for a second season.