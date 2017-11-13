Nickelodeon has given a 20-episode order to new live-action series Star Falls from Breakthrough Entertainment and has renewed its breakout I Am Frankie for a second season.

Created by George Doty IV (Scooby Doo and the Loch Ness Monster), Star Falls centers on Sophia, a strong-willed teen who persuades a Hollywood movie star and his family to live in her house while he shoots a movie in town, all with the hopes of setting him up with her mom. But the star’s three kids find their new rural life is a drastic change from the L.A. lifestyle they’re accustomed to. Everyone’s lives are hilariously turned upside down as the kids struggle to help their parents find love and adjust to what could be their new life. It’s slated to premiere in 2018.

Siena Agudong (Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn) stars as Sophia Miller, along with Kamaia Fairburn (Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B) as Diamond Brooks, Tomaso Sanelli (The Passenger) as Nate Rex, Jadiel Dowlin (Annedroids) as Phoenix Brooks and Marcus Cornwall as Bo Brooks.

“Star Falls tells the irresistible story of two girls, one from Hollywood and one from a small town, whom despite their differences, find fun, adventure and sisterhood when they set up their parents,” said Bronwen O’Keefe, SVP Live Action and Movies at Nickelodeon. “It’s a classic buddy comedy that delivers on the insight that family really is at the core of what makes today’s kids happy. The series brings to life two strong female characters at the center who are bold, brave, funny and full of heart.”

Created by Argentine writer Marcela Citterio, I Am Frankie centers on Frankie Gaines (Alex Hook), who looks like any other human girl but harbors a big secret: She functions as a high-tech computer, complete with Internet access, extensive memory and more. In Season 2, Frankie finally is fitting in and exploring what it means to be human with the help of her best friend, Dayton (Nicole Alyse Nelson). Things quickly become complicated when a new android arrives at Sepulveda High and the world learns that androids exist. And when WARPA comes back with a new threat, Frankie must struggle to keep her true identity a secret and keep her friends and family safe.

I Am Frankie was originally produced as Yo Soy Franky by Nickelodeon Latin America in Colombia. It was the first global series to be produced at the new Viacom International Studios in Miami. The English-language version is produced by Paradiso Pictures and Nickelodeon Latin America.

In addition to Hook and Nelson, Carson Rowland, Kyson Facer, Sophia Forest, Mohana Krishnan, Uriel Baldesco, Kristi Beckett, Jayce Mroz and Armani Barrett also star. A Season 2 premiere date is TBD.

“I Am Frankie delivers a great balance of relatable characters navigating the often confusing but totally authentic experiences of adolescence, set in a context of high-tech, high-stakes stories,” O’Keefe added. “The fantasy-fulfilling notion of having android capabilities, while still yearning for human emotion resonated with our audience and kept them coming back night after night. Season 2 will introduce new androids, new threats, new crushes and a lot of new adventures.”