After publishing several of Ronan Farrow’s investigative features on sexual harassment and abuse in Hollywood this fall, the New Yorker is returning to the topic this week with a provocative cover image.

Titled “Nowhere to Hide,” the cover by Barry Blitt (see the full-size version below) shows a giant Betty Boop balloon passing by an apartment window. As a concerned Betty looks into the apartment, an unidentified man spreads open his bathrobe, presumably showing her his naked body.

“The small figure depicted here is not specific,” Blitt said of the cover. “He could be any one of the parade of names that gets longer every day—from Harvey Weinstein to Roy Moore, Al Franken, Louis C.K., Bill O’Reilly and Roger Ailes, Bill Cosby, Kevin Spacey, and even the current occupant of the White House. He could be anybody, actually.”

Blitt has been contributing covers to the magazine since 1992, becoming known for political illustrations, like a 2008 image showing Michelle and Barack Obama fist-bumping in the White House.

The complex and deeply rooted nature of the still-unfolding harassment scandal has largely sobered many of the culture’s satirists and comedians and the enormity of it has put every comment on it in a bright spotlight. (Some readers on Twitter, for example, carped that there hasn’t been a Betty Boop balloon in the parade since 1995.) Saturday Night Live has relegated the topic to brief mentions on Weekend Update. Comedian Sarah Silverman, a longtime friend of Louis C.K., has publicly struggled to make sense of his confession and over the weekend said it was important to “try to understand what’s behind bad deeds.”