The New York Times said this morning that it has suspended a star reporter in its Washington bureau in the wake of published allegations that he had sexually harassed younger female colleagues. The Times also said the reporter, Glenn Thrush, would enter a substance abuse program, with the paper’s support. The moves come in the wake of a report on Vox detailing a history of inappropriate behavior, typically connected to meetings in bars, initiated by the correspondent, hired away from Politico in January to cover the Trump Administration, and women reporters.

Related
Jeffrey Tambor Exits 'Transparent' After Sexual Harassment Allegations

MORE