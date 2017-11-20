The New York Times said this morning that it has suspended a star reporter in its Washington bureau in the wake of published allegations that he had sexually harassed younger female colleagues. The Times also said the reporter, Glenn Thrush, would enter a substance abuse program, with the paper’s support. The moves come in the wake of a report on Vox detailing a history of inappropriate behavior, typically connected to meetings in bars, initiated by the correspondent, hired away from Politico in January to cover the Trump Administration, and women reporters.

MORE