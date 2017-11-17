In the inaugural episode of Deadline’s New Hollywood podcast, we welcome actor Sinqua Walls, who has been seen in Power, Once Upon a Time and Friday Night Lights. On the film side, he appears in the upcoming Clint Eastwood-directed The 15:17 To Paris. In addition to talking about his mellow experience working with the Oscar-winning Eastwood, Walls talks about working with Courtney Kemp on Power and being a black actor portraying Sir Lancelot on Once Upon a Time.

As for the podcast, the idea is to create a bi-weekly platform for people of color, LGBTQ members, women, and other underrepresented voices in the industry to share their stories, their thoughts on current events affecting Hollywood, and to bring awareness and celebrate diversity and progress in the industry.

Listen to Episode #1 here: