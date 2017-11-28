Netflix is heading into an underground sex therapy clinic with its latest original – teaming up with British producer Eleven Film for Sex Education.

The coming-of-awkward-age dramedy, which was created by newcomer Laurie Nunn, tells the story of Otis Thompson, a socially awkward high school virgin who lives his sex therapist mother. He teams up with “whip-smart bad-girl” Maeve to set up a clinic to deal with their fellow students’ weird and wonderful problems.

It is the first Netflix order for Eleven Film, the Channel 4-backed production company behind Hulu and E4 comedy Gap Year. The show will begin production in the UK in spring 2018 for a 2019 launch. It will be exec produced by Eleven Film co-founders Jamie Campbell and Joel Wilson and will be directed by Catastrophe’s Ben Taylor.

Campbell said Netflix was an “exceptional partner” and he was “thrilled to go on this journey together”.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with the Eleven team, creator Laurie Nunn, and executive producer and director Ben Taylor to bring Sex Education – a distinctive, fresh and witty examination of the universally awkward teenage experience – to our members around the world,” added Cindy Holland, Vice President of Original Content, Netflix.