EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has ordered a Jackass-meets-Wipeout style gameshow from Sony Pictures Television-backed British producer Stellify Media.

The SVoD service has commissioned a multi-part run of entertainment format Flinch (w/t) from the non-scripted firm.

The show, which was known as Chicken during development, sees a number of brave and crazy contestants attempt to withstand pain and discomfort in a series of hilarious games designed to make them scared. Three celebrity hosts bet on which contestant can withstand the most pain and the losing host faces the same fate in their very own game of chicken.

It was commissioned by Nat Grouille, Netflix’s senior manager of unscripted content and is set to go into full production shortly.

It is one of the biggest non-scripted entertainment formats from the streaming firm since launching the Sylvester Stallone-exec produced competition reality series Ultimate Beastmaster, which was picked up for a second, 10-part run earlier this week. Netflix is also developing a hip-hop music format Rhythm & Flow from John Legend and former NBC exec Jeff Gaspin.

It is a major win for Stellify Media, which was established by Secret Fortune creators Kieran Doherty and Matt Worthy in 2014 with backing from the Hollywood studio. The company made BBC1 primetime Saturday night physical gameshow Can’t Touch This (pictured), which was piloted by Fox in the US, and co-produced Channel 5’s remake of classic dating format Blind Date. It is currently adapting Spanish street-based gameshow Don’t Say It, Bring It for BBC Worldwide-backed broadcaster UKTV.

Netflix and Stellify Media declined to comment.