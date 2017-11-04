House of Cards hasn’t exactly toppled on Netflix — subscribers still can watch — but you’ll have to do a bit of browsing before coming across a picture of the much-accused Kevin Spacey.

Spacey’s image is absent from the main menu, which now features a title card with Robin Wright’s Claire Underwood sans husband. (Oddly enough, the actress is striking an identical pose as her next-door menu neighbor, BoJack Horseman.)

Spacey, who was fired from the series yesterday amid allegations of sexual harassment, is still on view inside the Netflix site, but only after clicking through Wright first. Another menu card that popped up today featured no cast members — just a stubbed cigarette butt next to the show’s title.

See the menu above.