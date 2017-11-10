The fallout from The New York Times expose of Louis C.K., in which five women detailed allegations of sexual harassment by him, continues. Netflix, which had signed the top comedian for two new standup specials, has decided not to go forward with the second one, which had not been produced.

“The allegations made by several women in The New York Times about Louis C.K.’s behavior are disturbing,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement. “Louis’s unprofessional and inappropriate behavior with female colleagues has led us to decide not to produce a second stand up special, as had been planned.”

Netflix in February announced that it had tapped Louis C.K. for two new stand-up specials. The first, titled 2017, was filmed in Washington D.C., and premiered April 4.

Yesterday, hours after the NYT story was published, Louis C.K. was dropped from appearing on HBO’s autism special Night of Too Many Stars, set to air live November 18. The premium cable network also removed C.K.’s past projects from its on-demand services.

Louis C.K.’s existing specials on Netflix, 2017 as well as the 2015 Live at the Comedy Store, which Netflix picked up last August, will remain on the streaming service.

FX/FX Prods, where Louis C.K. has been based for eight years and currently produces four series, announced yesterday that the he has been put “under review” following the allegations.