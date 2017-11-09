Back in business on a Korean project after Bong Joon-ho’s Okja, Netflix is teaming with Kiwi Company for mystery thriller Forgotten. From writer/director Zhang Hang-jun, Forgotten stars Kang Ha-neul and Kim Moo-yeol as brothers Jinseok and Yuseok. When Yuseok is kidnapped on their first day at a new house, Jinseok suffers from hallucinations until Yuseok returns home on the 19th day with a memory loss and exhibiting strange behavior. Finding himself in a hidden murder case inside Yuseok’s twisted memory, Jinseok faces a heartbreaking truth. Zhang’s feature credits include Break Out and Spring Breeze. Forgotten‘s producer is Jang Won-seok. The film will be available on Netflix globally in over 190 countries in early 2018.

Pete Summers/REX/Shutterstock In the wake of his festival hit and awards-season contender Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, Martin McDonagh is returning to the stage with A Very Very Dark Matter. Penned by McDonagh, the London Theatre Company production will world premiere at the Bridge Theatre next fall, starring Jim Broadbent and directed by Matthew Dunster. The Copenhagen-set play centers on Hans Christian Andersen and imagines the true source of his stories: Dwelling in his attic, her existence is a dark secret kept from the outside world. Described as “dangerous, twisted and funny,” the play reteams Dunster and McDonagh after Hangmen at the Royal Court. Broadbent previously starred in McDonagh’s The Pillowman. McDonagh’s other plays include The Beauty Queen Of Leenane, A Skull In Connemara, The Lonesome West, The Lieutenant Of Inishmore, The Cripple Of Inishmaan and A Behanding In Spokane. Previews on A Very Very Dark Matter begin October 10, 2018. The run will conclude December 29 next year.