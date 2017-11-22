Ever since Netflix joined the list of companies hosting a Golden Globes bash, the Internet network had been partnered with The Weinstein Company. With TWC’s reputation hit by the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct scandal and the future of the company in limbo as it is attempting a fire sale, Netflix is going solo.

“We have no plans to partner with other studios for upcoming events,” a rep for the streaming giant said in a statement to Deadline.

TWC and Netflix have co-hosted a post-Globes party together for several years, with TWC getting top billing. Netflix is the latest company to sever ties with the embattled TWC as it faces lawsuits and an uncertain fate following accusations by dozens of women that co-founder Harvey Weinstein had sexually harassed or assaulted them. As it has been flirting with bankruptcy, TWC presumably would be cutting down on lavish parties. The news of Netflix’s parting of the ways with TWC on a Globes afterparty was first reported by TMZ.