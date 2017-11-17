Netflix has acquired exclusive global rights to the animated family film Klaus, which marks the directorial debut for Sergio Pablos, who wrote the story and is the co-creator of Despicable Me. The voice cast is a good one with Jason Schwartzman, Rashida Jones, J.K. Simmons and Joan Cusack. The film is in production in Madrid, and Netflix plans to roll it out for Christmas 2019.

The Christmas family comedy will tell the story of a desperate postman who inadvertently brings about the genesis of Santa Claus. Written by Pablos, Zach Lewis and Jim Mahoney, the screenplay is based on an original story by Pablos.

Producers are Tanguy Olivier, Gustavo Ferrada and Marisa Roman, and co-producers are SPA Studios, Pablos’ animation studio, and Atresmedia Cine. Jinko Gotoh (The Lego Movie Sequel, The Little Prince) is the executive producer. Toon Boom Harmony will provide strategic technological support.

Writers Lewis and Mahoney are repped by APA and attorney Ryan Nord.