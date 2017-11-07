EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has taken all North American rights to Ildiko Enyedi’s Berlin Golden Bear winner, On Body And Soul. Written and directed by Enyedi, the movie is Hungary’s entry for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar. Its U.S. premiere will take place on November 12 at AFI Fest with Netflix releasing on February 21, 2018.

A love story set in a Budapest slaughterhouse, the film centers on a man and woman who discover they share the same dream every night and try to recreate it in broad daylight. The cast includes Alexandra Borbély, Géza Morcsányi, Réka Tenki, Zoltán Schneider and Ervin Nagy.

On Body And Soul will also be available via Netflix in Latin America (excluding Brazil), the Middle East (excluding Israel and Turkey), South Africa, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Mongolia.

Along with the Golden Bear in Berlin, the drama also took the FIPRESCI Prize and the Ecumenical Jury Prize. In June, it won the Sydney Film Prize from the Sydney Film Festival, making Enyedi the first woman and the first Hungarian to receive that award.

The film had its North American premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, and recently won the Mumbai Film Festival Audience Choice Award. The European Film Awards last weekend nominated On Body And Soul in four categories: Best European Film, Best European Director, Best European Screenwriter and Best European Actress for Borbély.

This is Enyedi’s return to the international scene after winning the Camera d’Or in Cannes for My Twentieth Century in 1989.

On Body And Soul is an Inforg – M&M Film production with the support of the Hungarian Film Fund. Producers are Mónika Mécs, András Muhi and Ernő Mesterházy.