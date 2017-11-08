Craftsy, the online destination for crafting enthusiasts acquired last May by NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Group, has hired Catherine Balsam-Schwaber in the newly created role of General Manager. She’ll lead integrated strategy, marketing, communications and business development.

Balsam-Schwaber arrives at Craftsy having served most recently as Chief Content Officer for Mattel. Prior to that, she was Senior Vice President at the NBCUniversal Content Innovation Agency. She has also held executive and management roles with iVillage, MTV Networks and Time Warner.

In her new job, Balsam-Schwaber will have a concentrated focus on the future growth of vertical and emerging markets and will work closely across all NBCUniversal businesses to leverage synergies and galvanize resources. She will report to CEO John Levisay and will be based in Craftsy’s headquarters in Denver, CO.

“We are very excited to welcome Catherine to the Craftsy leadership team,” said John Levisay, CEO and Founder of Craftsy. “As a global creative community, we pride ourselves in bringing inspiring, innovative thinkers to our Craftsy family. When I first met Catherine a few months ago, I immediately knew she shared our values, and could bring invaluable knowledge and expertise in marketing, operations, business development, communications and integrations. Catherine is a great addition to our team.”

Said Balsam-Schwaber, “I’ve been fortunate throughout my career to be a part of the creative, marketing and content development teams of several wonderful organizations. What Craftsy has done for the online community and marketplace in a few short years is remarkable, and I am proud to be joining John and the rest of the leadership team during this pivotal growth period.”

Balsam-Schwaber began her career as a Staff Assistant in the Clinton White House, which led to her position as the Technical Assistant on Rob Reiner’s film The American President.