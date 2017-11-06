NBC has put in development an untitled comedy inspired by Daniel Riley’s 2016 GQ article “Inside the Church of Chili’s” from former Veep co-executive producer Sean Gray, Condé Nast Entertainment, Sony Pictures TV Studios and Will Gluck’s studio-based Olive Bridge Entertainment.

Written by Gray, the untitled ensemble comedy centers on a team of “super trainers” who travel the country opening new branches of a popular casual dining restaurant chain while filling the hole in their own souls one perfect onion ring at a time.

Gray executive produces with Olive Bridge’s Gluck and Richard Schwartz and Condé Nast Entertainment’s Dawn Ostroff and Jon Koa.

British writer Gray worked on HBO’s Veep for its first five seasons, rising to co-executive producer and sharing in the show’s best comedy series Emmy awards in 2015 and 2016. He segued to Armando Iannucci’s Veep after working on Iannucci’s previous series, the U.K.’s, The Thick Of It.

This is CNÉ’s third script sale this season. The company also has an untitled Bobby Bowman comedy at ABC and a Mark Goffman/Morgan Spurlock project at CBS,