NBC today unveiled midseason premiere dates for a pair of game shows and its geriatric travelogue.

The series premiere of the Ellen DeGeneres-hosted Ellen’s Game of Games is set for 8 PM January 2, with a preview episode airing at 10 PM December 18 after The Voice. The second season of The Wall will kick off at 8 PM January 1, followed at 9 PM by the Season 2 opener of Better Late Than Never. That globe-trotting series starring Henry Winkler, William Shatner, George Foreman, Terry Bradshaw and comedian Jeff Dye begins with a two-hour episode after a preview at 10 PM December 11, also following The Voice.

Here are details of the three series, provided by NBC:

THE WALL

NBC

Hosted by Chris Hardwick, The Wall offers a pair of teammates life-altering cash prizes. The rules are simple: Get a question correct and a green ball will fall down the wall and add the value of the slot to the players’ winning total. Miss a question and an ominous red ball with fall and deduct the value from a team’s total. than $12 million is on the line every night — and up to $3 million on a single drop. A collaboration between SpringHill Entertainment and Glassman Media, the series is executive produced by LeBron James, Chris Hardwick, Maverick Carter and Andrew Glassman serving as executive producers. It was developed by Glassman Media in conjunction with CORE Media and produced in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio.

BETTER LATE THAN NEVER

Henry Winkler, William Shatner, George Foreman, Terry Bradshaw and comedian Jeff Dye set off on a journey to Europe and North Africa, where they immerse themselves in the culture, customs and traditions of each new destination — all the while dealing with the unexpected twists and turns that any trip presents. Winkler, Craig Zadan & Neil Meron, Jason Ehrlich, Lisa Higgins, Alex Katz, Tina Bachmann, Tim Crescenti and Chul Yeon Kim are the executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Storyline Entertainment, Small World IFT and CJ E&M.

ELLEN’S GAME OF GAMES

NBC

Ellen DeGeneres serves as host of the hourlong comedy game show, which includes supersized versions of games from her daytime talk show. Contestants pulled from the audience must maneuver massive obstacles, answer questions under crushing time pressure and face gigantic plunges into the unknown — all in a quest to win a big cash prize. Produced by Warner Horizon in association with Telepictures and A Very Good Production, the series is executive produced by DeGeneres, Kevin A. Leman II, Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner, Jeff Kleeman and David A. Hurwitz.