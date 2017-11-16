NBC Olympics says it will live stream 1,800 hours of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea this February – a record for a Winter Olympics.

PyeongChang will be the first Winter Games to offer live streaming of the NBC broadcast network, including primetime and primetime-plus programming.

Digital coverage will include live streaming of all competition on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app across desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs for authenticated users; TV simul-stream coverage of five television networks; streaming on connected TVs, and an enhanced viewing experience for select sports. NBC’s orgy of Olympics also will include access three digital-only programs, live streams of practices, and an active news desk that will regularly publish Olympic updates throughout each day.

“Our most comprehensive digital offering ever is specifically designed to satisfy modern Olympic viewers, who expect to watch their programming wherever and whenever they want,” said Rick Cordella, EVP and General Manager, Digital Media, NBC Sports Group.

Details from NBC:

LIVE STREAMING

NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app, which are powered by NBC Sports’ Playmaker Media, will deliver more than 1,800 hours of live-event and TV simul-stream coverage for the PyeongChang Olympics — including all competition sessions across all 15 sports and 102 medal events — for authenticated pay TV subscribers via TV Everywhere. The record streaming coverage will be available on desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and, for the first time for a Winter Games, connected TVs. NBC Olympics streamed 1,000 hours of coverage for the 2014 Winter Olympics, which was the first time that all Winter Olympic competition was streamed live.

NBC Olympics will stream the coverage that airs on all five NBCUniversal Olympic networks — broadcast network NBC and cable channels NBCSN, CNBC and USA, as well as the 24/7 news and highlights coverage airing on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, which will also stream on OlympicChannel.com and the Olympic Channel app via authentication. Each network’s TV coverage will also include athlete features, segments on the host city and country, and interviews with newsmakers and medal-winning athletes.

Every second of competition will once again be streamed by NBC Olympics online, even if certain events are not being televised at the same time.

Live streaming of competition coverage begins Wednesday, February 7, at 7 p.m. ET with preliminary-round action in the curling mixed doubles event, which makes its Olympic debut in PyeongChang.

The NBC Sports app is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Comcast X1, and select Samsung devices.

Following are additional Olympic streaming elements:

NBC

In a Winter Games first, NBC broadcast network content will be live streamed, including the daytime, primetime and primetime-plus shows.

Temporary Pass

Users will be able to stream 30 minutes of coverage prior to authentication on their first visit, and 5 minutes each subsequent day.

Connected TVs

PyeongChang will be the first Winter Games in which streaming coverage will be available for connected TVs. All Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Win10, Comcast X1, and select Samsung authenticated pay TV customers will be able to watch NBC Olympics’ 1,800 hours of streaming coverage on the NBC Sports app via TV Everywhere.

Practice Streams

NBC Olympics will offer fans streams to practice sessions for select sports, including figure skating.

VOD

In addition to live streaming, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will offer extensive video-on-demand coverage, including athlete profiles and features, full-event replays and short-form highlights.

Enhanced Streaming Experience

NBC Olympics will offer an enhanced live streaming experience around select sports, including Alpine skiing and figure skating, as well as NBC primetime programming, with integration of athlete bios and statistics, programming notes, and more. More details on enhanced streaming will be announced at a later date.

Closed Captioning

All live streaming that includes commentary, as well as full replays and most short-form video content, will be closed captioned in English.

Military Streaming

As a result of an agreement between the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and NBC Olympics, U.S. service members located on U.S. military bases worldwide can again watch Olympic live streaming coverage. This benefit is provided to current U.S. Military service members, including Navy, Army, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard, including active duty, Guard, Reserve, and honorably-discharged veterans by Comcast NBCUniversal, and in partnership with local cable, satellite, MVPD, and telco providers.

DIGITAL-ONLY PROGRAMMING

NBC Olympics will produce three digital-only programs, a social-focused video franchise, and a news desk that provides regular updates during the Games for NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Gold Zone, returning for its fourth Olympics, will again offer digital users a unique lean-back experience. Streaming daily from 12p-2p ET, the show will provide a condensed review of the recently concluded competition day, capturing all the best action and defining moments from PyeongChang.

The digital-exclusive version of Olympic Ice will offer a comprehensive post-competition review of figure skating news and highlights taking place each day.

Off the Post, a live hockey studio show following each day’s final game, will provide a full review of the men’s and women’s tournaments, with highlights, interviews, analysis, previews, and more.

Ever Wonder, NBC Sports Digital’s popular social-focused, short-form video series, will examine the curiosities of the Olympic Games. Wonder videos can be found here: http://www.nbcolympics.com/video/ever-wonder.

In addition, NBCOlympics.com will feature a digital news desk providing frequent PyeongChang Olympic update segments, with news and highlights from the day’s competition.

NBCOLYMPICS.COM

NBCOlympics.com will be the online Olympic hub for all news and results, detailed television and competition schedules, medal counts, dedicated sections on each of the 15 Olympic winter sports, and Team USA and international athlete bios, including original video profiles of select athletes. The site will also feature stories from NBCSports.com’s Olympic Talk blog.

NBCOlympics.com will be auto-localized by market, providing links to NBC affiliated stations that will allow easy access to locally-focused coverage in each user’s respective market.

NBC SPORTS SCORES APP

As a complement to the live streaming available on the NBC Sports app, the NBC SPORTS SCORES app will provide comprehensive real-time results across all 15 sports, up-to-date medal standings, video highlights, athlete bios, TV/Digital viewing guide information, and more. The app features enthusiasm ratings to help users identify the most exciting events at a given moment.

Launched in August 2016, NBC SPORTS SCORES acts as a complement to the thousands of live streams available on the NBC Sports app. The Scores app monitors the world for trending games and, with its powerful personalization and unique alerting capabilities, is able to tell fans when and where to watch that moment online and on TV for more than 25 leagues. The app is available on iOS and Android.